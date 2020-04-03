Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

OMAHA, Neb. | A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact.

The Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016, according to a survey report released Wednesday. The February figure was 52.8.

The survey's confidence index suggested the business leaders were pessimistic about the next six months. The index plunged to a record low 14.5 from February's 51.4 and January's 58.8.

"The emergence of the coronavirus swamped the positive confidence impact of the recent passage of the U.S. Canada, Mexico trade agreement and phase one of the trade agreement with China," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.