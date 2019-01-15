BISMARCK, N.D. | A company that provides clinical health care via phone is opposed to legislation in North Dakota that would restrict telemedicine services.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the bill supported by the North Dakota Board of Medicine would require patients to have an initial visit in person with a doctor or using video chat to establish an ongoing treatment plan.
Teladoc contends the bill would have a "chilling effect" on rural patients who live too far from a hospital and have no access to broadband internet. Advocates say the legislation will ensure patients can verify they're being treated by a licensed doctor.
A Teladoc executive says the company completed 1,500 virtual visits in North Dakota last year, saving corporations and employees in the state more than $700,000 in health care costs.