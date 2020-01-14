This year, lawmakers at South Dakota Capitol may be packing

PIERRE | Members of South Dakota's Legislature this year may be carrying concealed weapons at the Statehouse for the first time.

The session that began Tuesday is the first since a law was passed last year to allow concealed-carry at the Statehouse for people who have an advanced permit and who notify the state highway patrol, which provides security at the Capitol.

Sen. Jim Stalzer, a Republican from Sioux Falls, sponsored the initiative last year and said he felt it gave lawmakers and state government employees a chance to defend themselves if someone attacks. Guns are allowed in other state government buildings, but had been prohibited at the Capitol because it also houses the Supreme Court — and guns aren't allowed at courthouses in the state. The courtroom has a separate security screening and will still be off limits to guns.

Some Democrats said they did not want any guns in the building unless they were being carried by security.

"I think it makes people more edgy than it does calm," said Rep. Steven McCleerey, a Democrat from Sisseton.

Several lawmakers approached by The Associated Press and asked whether they were carrying guns declined to say. They said doing so could make them targets in the event of a shooting.