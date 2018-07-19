SPEARFISH | Salvage operations are beginning this week on tornado-damaged trees in the Black Hills National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service says the trees were damaged by a June 29 tornado that hit the Bearlodge and Northern Hills ranger districts. Commercial logging trucks and equipment will be moving into the area to begin harvesting the trees.
The operation is expected to last 6-8 weeks. The Forest Service is cautioning the public that roads in the area will see a large increase in logging traffic.