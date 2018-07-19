Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Storm damage
High winds in Spearfish Canyon snapped many trees on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, there were three separate reports of tornadoes: one near Newell, a second on U.S. Highway 212 close to the South Dakota-Wyoming state line, and a third in Savoy.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

SPEARFISH | Salvage operations are beginning this week on tornado-damaged trees in the Black Hills National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the trees were damaged by a June 29 tornado that hit the Bearlodge and Northern Hills ranger districts. Commercial logging trucks and equipment will be moving into the area to begin harvesting the trees.

The operation is expected to last 6-8 weeks. The Forest Service is cautioning the public that roads in the area will see a large increase in logging traffic.

