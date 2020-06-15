Treasury withholding $679M in virus relief funds for tribes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. | The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes while a challenge over its initial round of payments to tribal governments plays out in court.

The money is part of $8 billion that Congress set aside for tribes. The federal rescue package was approved in late March with a deadline for the funding to be distributed to tribes by April 26.

The payments were delayed as the Treasury Department grappled with methodology. It decided to use federal tribal population data for the initial $4.8 billion distribution to 574 federally recognized tribes in early May. Much of the remaining $3.2 billion based on tribes' employment and expenditure data went out Friday, the department said.

As part of the legal wrangling, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas argued it was shortchanged $7.65 million because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe's own enrollment figures to calculate its share of the money.

A federal judge denied the tribe's request to halt further distribution of the money last week, saying the Treasury Department has discretion in determining how to allocate the money. Attorneys for the tribe said Monday they are appealing the ruling.