Tribal leaders see slow progress despite legislative defeats

But Rep. Tamara St. John, a Republican from Sisseton and a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, spoke in opposition to the proposal. She pointed out that not all Dakota tribes support the idea.

That was enough to convince Republican lawmakers to vote down the proposal.

Thompson said the action would continue to strain the state's relationship with the tribes. Many tribal members deal with historical trauma from the forceful removal from Minnesota of their grandparents and great-grandparents, Thompson said.

"When you get legislators that continually poke the wounds, that hurt continues," he said.

But the bill's defeat was a familiar action for Thompson and other tribal leaders.

A proposal to allow tribes to access a fund for law enforcement costs related to pipeline builds was also shot down Wednesday. Last week, legislators opposed a bill to force school districts to allow graduates to wear beaded graduation caps that have cultural significance. And the week before that, lawmakers tabled a proposal to create a Commission made up of representatives from the tribes because it was not clear if every tribe supported it.

Lawmakers are often hesitant to pass a bill unless it has the endorsement of every tribe in the state.