021316-nws-rosebud002.JPG
The Indian Health Service hospital in Rosebud.

 Journal file

ROSEBUD | A federally run South Dakota hospital has been taken off immediate jeopardy status, but still must resolve several shortcomings to continue receiving funding.

The Argus Leader reports that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in a letter Friday gave the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital until Nov. 5 to improve in six areas, including infection control and anesthesia services.

The hospital was placed on jeopardy status after federal inspectors found it failed to give patients appropriate medical care or ensure their safety.

The hospital maintained its ability to bill Medicare and Medicaid by fixing some shortcomings found in a July inspection, but a follow-up review identified additional issues.

The problems come more than two years after the hospital was cited for similar shortcomings, which resulted in closing several units.

