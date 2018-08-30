SIOUX FALLS | President Donald Trump is headed to South Dakota's biggest city for a fundraiser for Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem.
An invitation to the event obtained by the Argus Leader shows Trump's visit to South Dakota will be Sept. 7 in Sioux Falls. Noem, the state's lone U.S. representative, faces Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in the November general election.
Noem has touted her role negotiating the GOP's federal tax cuts with Trump and has praised his administration's regulatory rollbacks. Trump triumphed in South Dakota by a large margin in 2016.
A $5,000-per-couple donation to support Noem will allow contributors to attend the event and remarks and get a photo with Trump. A $500 donation per person gives access to the event without a photo.
The President is also planning a trip to North Dakota that same day to hold a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.
Cramer, the state's lone representative to the U.S. House, is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election. Trump won North Dakota by a large margin in 2016.
Cramer says the event is scheduled for Sept. 7. No other details were released.
Cramer was an early Trump supporter and remains one of the president's staunchest allies in Congress.
It will be Trump's third trip to North Dakota. He last came to the state in June to campaign for Cramer at a Fargo hockey arena.