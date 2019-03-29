Try 3 months for $3

PIERRE | The South Dakota Board of Technical Education is raising tuition by $5 an hour at the state's four public technical schools.

The board on Thursday set the tuition rate at $121 per credit hour for the upcoming academic year at Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City, Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls, Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell and Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown.

KSFY-TV reports the board also approved new academic programs at Western Dakota, including a diploma in hospitality, a mechanician certificate and a degree in aquaponics.

