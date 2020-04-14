Twin sisters announce candidacies for House and Senate seats

Both candidates are pro-life and supporters of the Second Amendment. Frye-Mueller has earned superior ratings from South Dakota Right to Life, the NRA and South Dakota Gun Owners and received a national rating of 96 percent from the ACU.

Both strongly support Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (M-COOL) for cattle. “Americans need to be confident that the meat they buy to feed their families is safe,” said Frye-Mueller. “Our ranching community has been trying to implement this protection for consumers for many years; current events prove that it is past time for it.”

High property taxes and excessive government spending are among the other major issues they will tackle.

“District 34 has been my home for over 40 years,” said Frye. “In that time, I have watched the actions of local government and communicated with state legislators as well as our Congressional delegation, and I will put into practice for my district the same conservative standards that my sister delivers for hers.”

The sisters agree that campaigning during quarantine will be difficult, but they consider that barrier just another challenge to overcome.

“In America,” they agreed, “anything is possible if you work hard enough, and that’s what we do.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0