Two Rapid City hotels have abruptly closed their doors in what’s being called a seasonal closure.
The Super 8 by Wyndham at 2124 N. Lacrosse St. and the Ramada Inn & Suites at 1902 N. Lacrosse St. are now closed, with signs outside the Ramada notifying passersby of the closure.
Though repeated calls to both locations were not answered, Cynthia Akers, who owns the properties, was outside the Ramada on Friday afternoon and said that both hotels will remain closed through the middle of May but will reopen for the summer season. Akers declined to comment further on the matter. Other area Ramada and Super 8 hotels are unaffected.
In 2017, an 18-month, multi-million dollar renovation of the Ramada was completed in hopes of transitioning from a leisure and family-oriented hotel to a more business traveler and event-hosting destination. Among the improvements was a new 10,000-square-foot convention center and a new restaurant.