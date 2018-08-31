Once the complainers get the trains silenced, what will be next? Will the races be too loud? Then, while we're at it, why not end the rally because we all know how loud the motorcycles can get.
We would like to thank the men at the Fine Arts Building at the Fairgrounds who pulled our car out of a culvert. We really appreciated all the help. Thank you.
The Forest Service needs to remember they work for us — the taxpayers.
With the water rates going up, I will no longer water city property from the sidewalk out. I can't afford it on a fixed income.
Schools are open, let's try to keep our speed back down to the limits posted.
People should not bring their dogs to the Farmer's Market. They sniff the food and one of these days someone is going to get bitten.
Did you know the cabin at the Journey Museum was our first museum? We are fortunate to have a state-of-the-art building today.
Thank you to all homeowners that go out of their way to beautify their property and make Rapid City a nice place to drive around and enjoy their efforts. On the flip side, shame on the nasty neighbors that make their property an eyesore.