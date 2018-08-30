Those who do not care enough about the environment or are too just lazy to recycle their garbage should be fined, so those of us who do recycle are not financially penalized. Our recycling amounts to nearly one half of our garbage, which would double the life of the landfill.
Rapid City residents have been blessed for years with beautiful city gardens and roses, but the city is failing to maintain them. The rose beds at Memorial Park and Halley Park have not been deadheaded all year. They are full of black spots and mildew fungus and the grass edges have grown into the roses.
We challenge whoever is responsible for the maintenance of the railroad track crossings to drive their car, motorcycle, truck or Sherman tank across the tracks at E. St. Joseph and E. St. Patrick streets. Who pays for the damage to vehicles due to these deplorable conditions? The entity that is responsible for this crossing should be ashamed.
How is it that Rapid City Public is the last school in the area to start, the first to finish, and takes extra days off when minimal snow flies yet is able to meet state requirements? They don't need raises nor extra vacation. They need to earn what they are given.