Any thief who breaks into your house or business and steals your possessions should end up in jail and have the key thrown away.
What is the purpose of Rapid City schools starting in the middle of the week (Aug. 29)? Why couldn’t they have started Monday, Aug. 27, like some others did? Makes absolutely no sense.
Kristi Noem's column in the Aug. 27 Journal told us absolutely nothing about what she would do as governor to improve our educational system. Rep. Noem, can we have some specifics, please?
With all the problems in our schools, including bullying and peer pressure, why don't school pupils wear uniforms? It's a win-win. Less cost for families, equal status.
I have been federal government seasonal employee for 52 years, earning a barely middle-class wage in a job that I love, but provides no benefits. The two cents writer who was critical of government wages and benefits is incredibly misguided and should learn some facts before unceremoniously dumping all government employees into a pool of imaginary pariahs.