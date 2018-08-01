If the city of Spearfish doesn't change the plan, change the city. Power of the vote.
Could we use this column for promotion of civil discussion of issues important to the people of Rapid City? When comments degenerate into hateful personal attacks on our fellow Americans, I despair for the future of our democracy.
If we can invent cars that think for you, maybe it's time to invent one that will automatically shut off cellphones when you start it.
The city should hire Rod Woodruff to run the civic center. He can get big-name bands and doesn’t need a multi-million dollar building.
Am I the only one who's irritated that when you pull up to a red light with one car in front of you and the light turns green, the car in front of you has their face in their lap texting and don't even realize the light has changed until you lay on the horn?
Informal chamber music concerts at former Dakota Junior High have been excellent with professional visiting musicians.
California boycotted S.D., wanted to secede from U.S., divide to 3 states, declared sovereignty, became a sanctuary state in violation of federal law, has Congress and Senate reps that advise violence against anyone with anything to do with the fed administration and yet who do they run to for help when they need money?