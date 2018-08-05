The "Deadwood" TV series was television at its best — except for the incredibly (and completely unnecessary, foul language). Let's hope the movie cleans this up.
I wish everyone would stop calling them "free meals." Someone (aka taxpayers) pays for every one of those meals.
Ever since we made it illegal to use cellphones for texting while driving I think I've seen more people using them than ever.
I work for a local tourist attraction in the Black Hills, and it has been extremely busy with families not only from surrounding states but from both coasts. Thanks to the tax reform bill being passed and then signed into law by President Trump, my employer has passed the savings onto their employees by giving everyone a wage increase.
Most of the unkempt yards on Haines Avenue and Fifth Street are looking so much better. What a big improvement.
The people of Rapid City need some guarantee that the money collected for fees, rates and taxes stay in the departments they were collected for.
With all the agencies, donations and taxpayer dollars in Rapid City providing school supplies, meals and clothing to Rapid City children, what exactly do parents provide? Is that not their job?