It’s ridiculous there has not been a left turn signal at the north and southbound light at the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Franklin Street since construction has been completed. I’ve seen many people cutting through a gas station, then through the strip mall parking lot as a shortcut to making a left onto Franklin.
Yuma, Ariz., residents in a residential area petitioned the railroad for a no horn zone and it was done thusly: a sign on both sides saying “no horn zone” and about 20 yellow uprights on each side in the middle of the road so drivers couldn’t try to drive around the arms. Engineers still do the horn occasionally, but it was a pretty simple and less expensive than $4.4 million.
With our governor on a tax-raising rampage, it is a wonder he has not proposed that all government buildings and property be taxed at the same rate as privately owned properties with the tax dedicated to repairs, maintenance and upkeep.
Jerry Apa’s op-ed was right on, but it didn’t go far enough. Government wages and benefits for federal, state, county and city are way out of control. Work for maybe 25 to 30 years and then get retirement for the rest of your life is just plain stupid thinking.