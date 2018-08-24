This brand board is starting to get ridiculous. They doubled the prices not long ago and now are doubling them again. What makes me madder is that East River does not have the brand stuff. A person can steal a branded West River horse, take it East River and sell it with no problem. We need to get rid of this brand stuff.
So, you’re against the new water rates. Go ahead and elect a new mayor and council. You’ll get one of two results: they will also raise the rates or water quality and availability will become your next complaint.
Rapid City needs to change to a city manager form of government because we need common-sense money management.
Many people are blaming Mayor Allender for increased spending as costs rise. Maybe people should blame President Trump and his administrative policies, which are causing high inflation and causing local costs to grow.
It appears that our governor and Legislature are going to raise taxes again, which will only succeed in lowering the area's economic condition and make it worse instead of better.
Don't worry about our rivers getting polluted. President Trump will simply lower the standards and we'll all be fine.