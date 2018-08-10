Costs have increased for the city just as they have for every other business and household and people can't expect the city to provide the same level of service if rates and fees don't keep up with those increased costs. Could you purchase the same level of goods and services today as you did five or ten years ago if you had no wage increases?
Why isn’t there a requirement to vaccinate all cattle in South Dakota against anthrax or jail time for anyone who does not vaccinate and their cattle become infected endangering us all? If it was Black Hills elk that had a disease as dangerous as anthrax, the cattle owners would insist they kill every one of them.
The water rate hike is quickly nullified. Sell the excess city vehicles at the fire department and CSAC.
If you had paid attention to the election regarding water rates, you would have known. There was plenty of information out there explaining it.
A special thanks to the "neighbors" who rented their house on Cruz Drive during the rally, and we hope the money you made was worth losing a relationship with the people you have to live around the rest of the year. Your tenants kept us working-class people up until 3 a.m. with their shenanigans, which is not appreciated and will be remembered next time you have a complaint.