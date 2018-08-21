General Beadle could easily be reorganized to house more students.
Can someone tell me why only smokers, who the state is helping to quit, are expected to fund tech schools that they can't fund with tuition and fees? If you want a guaranteed source of income, raise the tax on beer and alcohol as that is never going to leave S.D.
Kudos to the Journal for its support of the Memorial Park plans and their apt comparison to the Main Street Square project. MSS has brought so much life to downtown, and the plans for an "arts corridor" running from the civic center to the Performing Arts Center will add to the vibrancy of our downtown and quality of life of our community.
Wow, new civic center arena, plans for new walkway over Omaha Street, a Ferris wheel, bailout for the Rush hockey team and now the mayor is telling city departments to cut their budgets because we have a money shortage. Surprising?
While traveling east on Highway 44, I was passed by six motorcycles and everyone was in a no-passing zone. And we are to watch out for them?
It costs roughly a million dollars more to carry out the death penalty than life imprisonment.
Loser? Low Life? Very intelligent if you are in the fourth grade.