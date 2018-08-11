Is there a law about the dangerous practice of long pickups that park downtown and stick out into the driving lane? Driving in the lane past them you may lose your side mirror or if you swing over a little into the middle lane you may get sideswiped by a car.
Perhaps the reason for a special session to address an internet sales tax is simply so a particular politician can get credit for any enacted fix before he leaves office. Or could it be that this was after all really about increasing tax revenue South Dakotans pay and not about tax fairness as we’ve been told?
Free parking for motorcycles in downtown Rapid City, really. Maybe we should only spend our money for one week in town instead of the 52 so we’d get free parking.
The city should have planned gradual raises years ago to keep up with our growing water needs, rather than hitting us all at once. As for pay raises, many of us haven’t had a meaningful pay raise for five years.
Rather than build a pedestrian overpass over Omaha to connect downtown with the civic center, couldn’t we just install a catapult on each side of Omaha that fires pedestrians to a trampoline on the other side?