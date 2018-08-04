Why do we waste time and money having things on the ballot only to have the citizens vote "no" and city government find a way around it. Started with the civic center and now the water rates.
So millions of dollars into the local economy from the Sturgis Rally is "good." But the "ugly" is there are costs which were overlooked: human trafficking, drugs, DUIs and injury and fatal crashes.
Some of our citizens need to travel to big cities and learn that credit card parking meters also take coins. Most of my Rapid City friends like the convenience of them.
Up go taxes, up go water rates, up goes a new arena. Thanks for nothing Mayor Allender.
I would like to thank all the wonderful people who helped me after a recent auto accident on Interstate 90. Also the law enforcement and EMTs were so kind and helpful.
Maybe the homeowners that rent their home out during the rally should ask their neighbors how much they enjoy the noise and mess their renters make while they are gone.
The local government office I work for is very conscientious in providing good customer service. Why is it so many people feel it is OK to be rude and disrespectful to us just because we are government employees?
If you want to be a citizen of the USA don’t ask for “special” treatment. If you want “special” treatment, you should be a ward of the government.