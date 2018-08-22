It is not the job of the state of South Dakota to supervise children before or after school. It is the responsibility of parents.
Why doesn't Kristi Noem want to debate Billie Sutton? Maybe she doesn't know what to say after she tells us that she wanted to "repeal and replace Obamacare."
So the fair board decides to limit vendors' menus to protect another vendor's product eliminating competition of, for example, curly fries and touts this as good. If the government said only company X could sell pickups would the quality of pickups go up or down?"
Give Trump’s policies a chance, you kidding me? Fat chance, just like McConnell gave Obama’s a chance?
I read Kristi Noem's column on ethanol in Monday's paper with concern. I, too, am concerned about access — access to the pure gasoline my classic car is designed to use. Don't take away access to gasoline with big government mandates. My capitalist background tells me ethanol should stand on its own with no subsidies or mandates.
Thank you Rapid City council for ignoring the people’s votes — again — and going ahead to raise water rates after we voted against it. Why bother voting against anything when you’re just going to turn around and do it anyway.