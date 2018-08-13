I am never happy when my bills go up either, but clean water and the infrastructure to deliver it is so vital to life. I am glad the city is thinking ahead of the game.
After reading multiple stories regarding five deaths by motorcycle riders, there is an obvious conclusion when none of the five individuals were wearing a helmet. Mandatory seat belts in all automobiles, but no requirement to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or three wheeler.
Now the city has annexed yet another north property, so will they finally start plowing Seger Drive and Mall Drive in the winter? Also better move those city limit signs soon so people know who to call for help.
I cannot believe my eyes when I see a Ferris wheel and over Omaha walkway! Does someone think this is Las Vegas or London and we have all kinds of money to throw away but none for infrastructure, which will not bring tourists if the rest of the city is a shambles.