You did not vote on the water rates, only how they are established. Thanks to the misinformation put forth by the person who seems to be against anything the mayor and council do, that $60,000 spent on the special election just "went down the drain."
I wonder how the poor tourists feel when they are swarmed by a pack of 40-plus motorcycles on a Hills highway or at a restaurant?
Enjoying the insect sounds in the evening; there is a cricket concert every night in my yard.
In my experience, starting a building project with a construction-manager-at-risk/general contractor basically eliminates a true bid process and increases the cost.
If the cars and trucks need to be careful and watch for motorcycles, maybe the motorcyclists should obey the traffic laws and watch for cars and trucks. That might help.
I would like to know who the people are who have an average water bill of $30 a month. I live alone and my lowest bill is around $50 a month.
It is about time the builders pay up. They have been ripping off the city for years (i.e., overweight trucks ruining our city streets, no tarps on loads costing clean up). It is time for a rate increase in building permits — you have my vote on this one, Mr. Allender.