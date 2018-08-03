What is there to vote on in regards to parking meters that accept credit cards? If you’re worried about being hacked, you can put cash into the parking meter.
When will the Civic Center be announcing their rally events?
So you think the rally is a good thing because it draws money into the local economy? Well none of those dollars find their way to my pocket, so for me it's nothing but a huge annoying headache.
Sheridan Lake Road drivers need to slow down and pay attention. Give our young wildlife a chance to live.
The roadside garbage dumping on Sturgis Road near St. Martin's Drive continues to grow. Now old tires have been added. What a great sight for bikers arriving for the Sturgis Rally.
Normally, my yard and home exterior is very well kept by anyone's standards, but at times, things like weather, mower operator availability, doctor's appointments, budget and life, get in the way. So, until you walk a mile in my shoes, mind your own yard.
I know of very few families whose water rates are only $30 a month. Maybe a single-family home with one person and no lawn.
According to the USGS, the average person uses 80-100 gallons of water per day. That would mean a family of four using only 80 gallons per person per day would use 9,600 in a month.