If you cannot put your child in a cart while shopping without tantrums or have them sit still and quiet at a restaurant, you need to leave them at home out of consideration for others. Your child does not have the right to ruin anyone else's dining or shopping with bad behavior.
Talk about a waste of money, we just voted to not raise water rates and now the city just throws a water balloon in our face and totally ignores our wishes.
Democratic Socialists in the U.S. want what the Social Democracies of western Europe have — affordable health care, education and social justice. Unfortunately, in the U.S. the “ socialist “ label still misleads.
I wish the individuals that do name calling and present their opinions as facts had the nerve to sign their name to their work.
Why doesn't the city tell us the numbers of what they collect each month for water versus what it is costing — let us see what the problem is in the numbers?
When I have damage to my house and autos from a storm, I contact my insurance company, not the federal government.
We must all condemn the murder of animals for trophies. It is a vile act against nature to kill an animal solely to mount its head on a wall for bragging rights.