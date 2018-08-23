Just plain ludicrous. Pennington County commissioners haggle over a $100,000 grant to study mental health. Meanwhile, the "Make Downtown Great Again" crowd want to spend millions to quiet train whistles. If the county grant is approved, it should start the study in City Hall.
E-sport participants are gamers — not athletes.
Jerry Apa's column, "Lawmakers pensions an expensive perk" on Friday, Aug. 17, page B3 should be printed on the front page of every newspaper in the U.S.
Come on Highway Patrol, if you're between Sturgis or Rapid City on Sturgis Road you are not going westbound or eastbound. Those designations are for interstate travel.
With the new arena on its way, perhaps the city should repair all the railroad crossings in town so people headed to the headliner concerts every weekend won’t tear their vehicles up on the way. Start with the crossing on St. Pat, then on LaCrosse.
Why vote when politicians do what they want to do anyway? Maybe we can’t vote for the water rates, but we can vote for a new mayor and city council when it is time.
The same day Kristi Noem touts her ethanol support for South Dakota farmers, Trump declares the U.S. has such a great supply of oil there is no need to conserve energy.