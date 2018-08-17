Your editorial and others across the country needed to be written in light of a president who labels everything "fake news" if it doesn't support his agenda. A free press is a necessary check when our government is being run by a man with few moral or ethical values.
I agree that journalists are "hardly the enemy of the people." But it doesn't take a scientific study to see that journalists have decided that President Trump is their enemy.
Thanks to the Rapid City Journal for their editorial about their hard-working journalists and those across the country. The problem Trump has with them is what they report comes from his own mouth and if his mouth is moving, he’s lying.
Agreed, journalists are not the enemy; biased reporting is the enemy. When one president can do no right and another president can do no wrong the bias is obvious, and it doesn’t serve a free people.
Journalists work to inform and educate our community and I for one am grateful to live in a country where we have individuals so dedicated to their communities and the basic principles of our country. Thank you to all of the staff of the Rapid City Journal and news organizations throughout our country for striving to keep our democracy true.