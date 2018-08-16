Since the board of directors of Rapid City Regional Hospital are ultimately responsible for the current problems and all decisions of the hospital operation, they should follow the CEO out the door.
If you only vote party lines, your vote really doesn’t count. Only people willing to cross party lines matter to the candidate.
Can anyone explain to me why our library has 3D printers? Isn't that something that belongs at the School of Mines?
It is interesting that all advertisements for Buffalo Chip concerts feature half or less clothed women. In the era of #MeToo, sex is still being used to sell.
Ignoring the fluctuation of long-term weather cycles, a recent letter to the editor suggested that global warming is a result of animals passing gas and therefore partly the fault of humans that eat meat. He then went on and said all humans should become vegetarians. How silly can you be?
I am sure tired of our delegation in D.C. — namely Thune, Rounds and Kristi Noem — saying Russia is our adversary. If it weren't for Russia in WWII, we would all be speaking German.
Maybe the LaCroix golf course would make a good location for the civic center. It would eliminate a lot of problems with the location it is in now.