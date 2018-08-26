Roosevelt Park has so much Canada thistle you can't walk in the park, and the grass is so high I would have lost my dog if it wasn’t on a leash. Maybe we shouldn’t be making anymore parks and make the ones we have nicer.
Rapid City doesn't need a carousel downtown; it needs another hospital and the city should be looking at health care instead of wasting money on something that would only be used part of the year. Tired of hearing people complain that we only have one hospital — that could've been a good vote vs. a vote on the arena, but people have their priorities — so don't complain next time you are in the ER for 10-12 hours.
City officials need to learn how to manage resources efficiently. Then they would not be choosing between cuts and tax increases.
When the phone rang and the person identified himself as my grandson who needed money, I asked, "Which grandson?" and the person at the other end immediately hung up the phone! I have never had another like call!
To all the kind people who came to my wife's aid when she fell at the Fair on Friday night, a late thank you so much! She's got some bumps and bruises, but she's ok, just sorry we forgot to say thank you in a timely manner!