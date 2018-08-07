I hope those who come for the Rally don’t think all people here are out to gouge them. Locals have to pay the inflated prices in restaurants and fuel stations, too. I don’t appreciate being taken advantage of as a tourist, and I don’t approve of doing it to our guests.
I wonder how much money it cost us taxpayers to keep Charles Rhines on death row for 26 years. I bet it is in the hundreds of thousands.
Wyoming, Michigan and South Dakota are ranked 1, 2 and 3 for government corruption. Isn’t it time to vote the current batch of incumbents out?
A recent contributor suggested doing away with a constitutional right and let the states or cities control gun rights leaving citizens free to choose where they would wish to reside. How would he feel if the same thing happened with the 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th or 19th to name a few?
Before you vote, be informed. The February special election on water rates didn't determine whether the city can raise the water rates but rather, whether city water rates are set by city ordinance or city resolution.
The vast majority of trophy animals hunted both here at home and around the world are utilized for two purposes, their meat and their trophy heads/hides. A lot of indigenous peoples benefit from the donations of meat to support their diets.