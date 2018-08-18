I like Mr. Apa's research and findings, and I am pretty sure our conservative representatives think they are "entitled" to their pensions. After all, they made them so.
All this talk about keeping pedestrians off Omaha with a raised walkway makes no sense. People will still cross at the street and doesn't anyone think about people with challenges anymore that may not be able to climb the stairs to get to the raised one?
One would think that the school administration would have some type of forecast for future students rather than being blind-sided by the facts of life, more kids in one area compared to another. It is not rocket science.
Hate to be the current Rapid City mayor with another employer pulling out of town. At least the unemployed will have a nice new arena and park to hang out and sleep in.
I can think of several large, empty commercial properties that could easily house several volleyball courts, plus have adequate parking. It's time Rapid City starting using what we have, instead of always thinking new and shiny.
I love the idea of extending downtown with Memorial Park, Journey Museum and the Civic Center. We need a Storybook Land like Aberdeen.