A simple, functional lighted elevated bridge over Omaha Street would be ideal. Other ideas such as a Ferris wheel and kayaks on Memorial Pond don't seem like good ideas due to liability issues perhaps?
Car accidents are killing more people in South Dakota. As much as I travel, I don’t see Highway Patrol patrolling as much as I use to. There are always cars at their office.
So another year goes by and the Central States Fair board of directors and staff can't figure out how to have a parade in Rapid City. I guess when they told me "nobody seems to care" they meant "they" don't care, not we who participate and enjoy watching.
I think Jerry Apa’s column on our congressional delegation’s pensions should be on the front page. Thanks, Jerry, and thank you to the press.
For the life of me, I can’t figure out how a straight party vote does not count. Of course it counts. Comments about it not counting are just sour grapes on the part of losers.
To the person who compares Rapid City to Sioux Falls — don’t they have a much bigger tax base?
I remember not too long ago when one of the favored sayings of the GOP was "Better Dead than Red!" Don't seem to be that way today with all of them, does it?