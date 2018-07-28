Rapid City does not have a lot of outstanding streets or boulevards, but I have always enjoyed a drive or walk down West Blvd. Well, not anymore. What has happened to the upkeep of the lawn down the middle of the Blvd.? It's a disgrace.
Trump recently stated “Don’t believe what you see & hear.” No worries here because I still don’t believe he was elected, and I still don’t see him as my president.
Crooked Kristy as governor will only further enhance her personal fortune at the expense of South Dakota instead of the U.S. House. A vote for Crooked Kristy is a vote to move South Dakota away from the peoples’ will and toward a Trumpien oligarchy to which she aspires.
Saturdays Journal article by Cal Thomas should be required reading. I applaud his suggestion that everyone wanting socialism should move to Venezuela or a like country for a year. When did we start raising a generation that demands everything for free? Does this generation truly know what socialism is?
Would you rather have the garbage placed in a business's dumpster or on the street?
Why are US citizens complacent about this love affair between Putin and Trump?
If you have the misfortune of turning left out of the Department of Social Services parking lot on North Cambell, be prepared to wait at least five minutes and to take your life into your own hands!
At the very least, Dusty Johnson showed very poor judgment when he accepted the Russian spy's story at face value, believing that Russia had a "gun rights" group like the NRA and that she was just reaching out to her American counterparts. Right now, we don't need someone that gullible in Congress; we really need someone capable of exercising independent judgment.