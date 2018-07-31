Honest upstanding citizens do not dispose of their household garbage by depositing it in business bins or receptacles in city parks; they pay a monthly fee to the city for garbage collection at their residence.
As for Trump threatening to shut down the government before the election -- do it as we need new leaders in both parties to do what is right for the country. The ones we have now are all spineless and in it for their own good not the people's.
That pretty flower plant on Moon Meadows is a non-native, intrusive plant that has taken over and eliminated the good native grasses. It should be sprayed and eliminated.
I think we the people of Rapid City and the area have the right to know why the hospital administrator was let go and what the problem was. I think this should be public knowledge.
Parking meters and credit cards are just another way for hackers to get your information and not everyone has credit cards. The people should be allowed to vote on this issue.
I would rather people throw their trash in a bin behind a store than on the ground.
Free lunches in the school system are a God-send. But somebody really dropped the ball when Rapid City High School was not selected.
I think Rally traffic should be urged to be courteous drivers and remember to mind all traffic laws.