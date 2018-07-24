Now that Allender’s Arena passed, the city is talking about raising taxes. Should have used the money the city is putting toward the arena for infrastructure.
Define the word "economy."
Trump’s tariffs are threatening the farmers in the Midwest, but have no fear the USDA is handing out $12 billion taxpayer dollars to make up for the policy that caused the problem. "Tariffs are easy”?
I witnessed a large construction truck running a red light at the corner of Sheridan Road and Jackson Blvd. this morning. Could have been a fatal accident. Where are the police? I witness this each morning on Jackson Blvd. No, Karl, we do not need another precinct. Manage what you have.
We used to always see chipmunks when we visited Mount Rushmore, but we didn't see any when we were there last week. What happened — did the Feds poison them?
I am so proud of Senator Thune for standing up for South Dakota farmers by sending a sternly worded letter to the President.
Veterans Day, fka Armistice Day, is recognized at 11 a.m. due to the signing of the Armistice ending WWI at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. So no matter the convenience or day of the week, the parade and commemoration should begin at 11.
I know what a bear looks like! I don't need the GF&P to "confirm" that it was a bear!