Every day I am amused at the AP's, so-called, Fact Check of President Trump. I only wish they had been willing to do the same thing during the Clinton and Obama administrations. Now that would have been interesting.
The tariffs are not the problem. It is time for American farmers to buy and sell American.
I hear and see statements about watching for motorcycles. Yes, the police should watch for them, as all traffic laws apply to bikers, too.
Don’t let GF&P know about the bear. All they will want to do is kill it like the moose in Rapid City or have a bear season.
It’s too bad that the Wednesday night Spearfish Acoustic Music Series in the park, which has been so well received as a nice, calm mid-week family event, now feels the need to make it a "home show type" event. Please limit the tents to food only.