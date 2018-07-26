Last I checked all government program are taxpayers' dollars. We have endless programs for everyone, so what's the problem with one more handout?
The farmers get a hand because of low market prices for their products caused by Trump’s tariffs. When am I going to get my handout?
A ridiculous, circuitous interpretation was made that our democratic-based U.S. Constitution embraced the "right" for free government health care. Remember, Comrade Lenin stated that once the government controls health care, they have control of the will of the people.
Consumer, be aware while pumping gas. Recently, at a local station, my pump registered 15 cents before I even started pumping gas and added another 15 cents after I quit pumping gas.
I sure hope LaCroix Links stays open to the public. A lot of us elderly people really enjoy utilizing this smaller course.