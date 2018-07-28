Several times I have witnessed people driving their personal automobiles deposit bagged garbage in the Kieffer metal bins on the back side of Baken Park Shopping Center and drive away. Is this legal?
Can it really be possible your mayor and council members aren't asking for competitive bids for the construction of your new arena? They wouldn't really negotiate with just one contractor certainly, or would they?
One of the greatest years for consistent agriculture rainfall has been ruined by tariffs.
Is it too late for the city to work a deal where Central High School takes over the current Civic Center property and the city takes over the Rushmore Mall complex and builds a new Civic Center there? It would solve all problems of parking and future expansion needs for both facilities.
I have been a lifelong resident of the Black Hills (except for 20 years in the Army) and have not drawn a Black Hills deer tag for four years.
While driving around Rapid City house hunting, it became alarming to see the number of commercial properties sitting empty and badly neglected. That has to have an effect on the city coffers, not to mention the number of jobs lost.