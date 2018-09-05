In Colorado if you have lived in your home for 10 years and upon turning 65, your property taxes are cut in half.
Oh boy, high friction treated roads, now I can go even faster no matter what the weather, right?
As a pro-life Christian, I am happy to support ensuring that no child goes hungry in this great and wealthy country.
Thank you to Pat Roseland and the other lady, whose name I did not catch, for assisting the man with a medical emergency. They were an essential part of his recovery, along with the fire department and EMTs, and the patient's show of gratitude was heartwarming.
As a taxpayer, I’d rather pay to feed poor, hungry children than pay for transportation to a luxury resort in Florida to play golf.
I am tired of foreign companies being given the right to claim eminent domain on U.S. soil because the state owns the mineral rights to U.S. ranch land. And now another Canadian company thinks they have rights to our water which is worth more than all their gold.