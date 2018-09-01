Don’t see a problem with paying online sales tax. Most online shoppers look for products not available locally or overpriced and they are delivered to their door.
The U.S. Forest Service should manage the national forests for the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run, not just for you and me locally and our latest fad.
Kristi Noem doesn't have enough time to attend more debates, yet, has somehow found time to host a $500 to $5,000 per person closed-door event with Mr. Trump? An event that most South Dakotans are unable to afford? What a joke.
Yes, the Sturgis Rally increased its profit. However, the rally began two days before on a Thursday to get two weekends in. So, the profits might be a bit skewed.
Junk cars and trucks parked in front of your house and your neighbor's house isn't a sign of wealth, it's a sign of a slob. You want to be a shade tree mechanic, fine — build a 20-foot fence so the rest of the world doesn't have to see your junkyard that you're not zoned for.
Since when are we, the taxpayers, responsible for children after school?
Thank you to the stranger named Mike who bought my lunch at Pauly's on Wednesday. It's very much appreciated. How nice of you.