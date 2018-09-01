Once again it appears our Regional Hospital is doing something with their trash which would make you think they are hiding something. Why else truck it 300 miles away?
I thought the train whistles were supposed to be loud. It’s a safety issue and I like that!
Please, sweep your flat beds out before driving on city streets and interstates. Every bump you hit in the road sends rocks flying back out, damaging/ruining car windshields and paint jobs.
I was excited about the plan for a Children's Museum in Rapid City, but extremely disappointed to hear that it will be located in the 600 block of Main Street. Downtown parking is not conducive to locate it there, and the lack of an outdoor space, in the beautiful area in which we live, is unbelievable. Please consider another location!
$5,000 per couple donation to be privileged enough to meet our president and receive a photo op? Apparently the ordinary citizens of the state need to realize what it takes to have access to our potential new governor.
Don’t forget September 8 (1st Saturday after the first Monday of September) is Happy Grandkids Day. So wish your grandkids a special greeting that day.