Let's all try to get away from "group think." The important thing isn't the party you belong to, it's the issues that matter: the cost of health care and the tragedy of medical bankruptcy, how to fund Social Security and Medicare, education, trade policy and things like that.
As a taxpayer, thank you for the opportunity to support local schools and help others that may be less fortunate have a hot meal.
Trump isn't bailing out our farmers so much as buying their votes. I can't help but wonder how much Kristi Noem is benefiting from this policy.
Hear lots of critics on how Rapid City Regional is disposing of their hazardous waste but have not heard anyone say just how it is supposed to be disposed of.
Free lunch and no homework — that's progress. Woooohooo. What about breakfast?
It is time we put some stronger animal abuse laws in place. I am tired of the abusers walking away with a slap on the wrist.
Second day of school and second day a parent has blocked our driveway so little Jimmy or Sally won't have to walk more than 20 feet to school. How rude. Do you feel so entitled that your needs are more important than a homeowner's private property rights?