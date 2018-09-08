C'mon Journal: To me, “fundraiser” says a lot. Isn't the public shut out when Bill Clinton speaks at the $10,000 a plate fundraising event?
There was plenty of information published on the proper disposal procedure Rapid City Regional Hospital was to follow for its medical waste. Read and learn.
Its strange to me to see the United Way Day of Caring volunteers painting city-owned picnic tables. Wouldn't helping those in need come before doing the city's jobs?
We support a tax code where 65 percent of the savings goes to the top 1/5th of earners and we spend $600 billion on tanks and bombs, but then worry about the deficit when it comes to feeding children?
I would rather have my taxes help to feed a child than support the president playing golf. The latter is where the outrage should be.
That debt you're writing about is a result of the wealthiest Americans buying politicians' votes. “I will line your pockets, if you lower my taxes and line my pockets.” The wealthiest Americans who earn the most, should pay the most, but you keep voting in the same crooks, who only help themselves, as opposed to your own best financial interests.