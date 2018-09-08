How many Rapid City students have parents guilty of squandering hundreds of dollars on tobacco, alcohol, weed or SNAP benefits each month while left-wing educational systems justify enabling them by daily feeding their offspring? Where is the common sense?
An informed citizen and taxpayer would know that the president is turning his entire annual taxpayer-funded salary back to the government. Whenever he plays golf is no matter to me.
Parents whose children receive free lunches were not presented with an option to pay, or we would have. If our child wants something extra to what is provided, we have to pay for that. Volunteer pay for lunch would be a logistics nightmare; are we as taxpayers willing to pay for that?
God did not give us a president who puts America first; this unethical president puts himself and his rich buddies first. Noem and Trump would need to pay me $5,000 to take a picture with me.
If the city isn’t going to enforce the “No Overnight Parking” ordinance in the Walmart parking lot, why don’t you take the signs down that they park underneath? I’m sure some are shopping, but the ones grilling or with kids running around in PJ’s in the morning aren’t just shopping. Numbers vary from four to as high as 18 at Walmart south over Labor Day. Why have the rule?