I wonder how many farmers were donating $5,000 of their Trump tariff bailout money to the Kristi Noem campaign fund. Kristi is 100% behind Trump but doesn’t really care much about the number 1 industry in South Dakota.
A review of the opinions published in the 2 cents section over the past months shows a significantly high proportion of negative opinions. Grumble and complain … is this what our society has become?
Of course, there are people who use the ballot box and tax code to their advantage. Parents who can afford to pay for their children's lunches and accept the "free lunches" are also taking advantage of those who pay into the Federal tax system.
Kavanaugh believes that judges are confined to applying the Constitution and laws as they are written. But he has made statements that directly oppose the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution as it applies to the President.
Where is the law enforcement downtown around 6th and Main when the tourists are arriving to experience downtown Rapid City? They were there for Summer Nights. Now our Fall tourists are welcomed to downtown by intoxicated individuals offering a place to put their money or those working downtown get harassed daily.