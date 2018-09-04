As a taxpayer paying for those free meals, I do not believe that it is my responsibility to feed your children.
To the farmer who planted the field of sunflowers off Box Elder exit: Thank you for bringing happiness to me and so many others.
When Hillary Clinton campaigned in Rapid City, it was free to attend the event, and when former President Clinton campaigned in Rapid City, it was free to attend the event. Now a $5,000-per-couple donation to support Noem will allow contributors to attend the event and remarks and get a photo with Trump; a $500 donation per person gives access to the event without a photo.
Whoever is responsible for the railroad tracks on Saint Patrick Street needs to go over them a few times and I bet they will get repaired real quick. The road around them is real bad, too.
A big thanks to Regional Health for sending their garbage to Nebraska. It will extend the life of our local dump and oh, it will also burn a lot of diesel fuel.
From Obama, Bush, Kissinger, Kelly, Mattis, et al. honoring the service of John McCain is a statement of what makes America great and a rebuke of the lies, divisiveness and dishonor that we are threatened with today.