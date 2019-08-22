Right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council supports hemp and CBD development as evidenced by their model legislation. Gov. Noem is an ALEC alumni. Since Noem has 315 questions about hemp, maybe she can ask them to help her with her hemp homework.
Gov. Noem is a farmer and a rancher. She would be thrilled to support the introduction of a new crop for S.D. producers. But the hemp issue has serious implications for public safety, health and family issues. We are not ready for hemp yet.
Having grown up in Kentucky years ago, I can remember seeing acres and acres of industrial hemp farms. It's difficult to understand the "Pierre Paranoia" in this 21st century.
You have free articles remaining.
Did you see the little children singing the National Anthem at the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR race Saturday night? What an inspiration.
Is there some reason they didn't change Patricia Street to Big Sky Drive? Just saying.