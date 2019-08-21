Gov. Noem, why do you make this industrial hemp thing so difficult? Aren't you for anything that can help our tariff-plagued producers and for pheasant habitat?
The reason there are so many side-by-side and UTVs on our highways without state tags is because the Legislature decided they are not required to buy plates when registering the vehicle. All you have to do is "promise" that it will only be used off-road, which we know isn't the truth.
What recent mass shootings occurred in "gun-free zones?" Citing "gun-free zones" as a reason to oppose "red flag" legislation is a distortion of reality.
The "red flag" legislation is a euphemism for state-sponsored vigilantism based on ignorance, grudges and hysteria.
The price of oil has been below $60 per barrel for quite some time now and yet the price of gas has stayed up. So my question is, now that the rally is over and Labor Day and the end of tourist season are soon, have the gas moguls reaped enough they will lower the prices for us locals?